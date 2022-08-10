DA Davidson Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Neutral

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

OKTA traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. 8,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,332. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.66. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Okta by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Okta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

