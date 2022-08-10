DA Davidson Lowers Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target to $2.50

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $4.25 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 237.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Doma Price Performance

DOMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 3,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,529. The company has a market cap of $240.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Doma has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $9.29.

Insider Activity

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Doma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,977,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,861,442.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 6,364.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Articles

