DA Davidson Weighs in on MasTec, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,579. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 14.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 233,351 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

