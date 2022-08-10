Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $7.57 billion and approximately $690.62 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,905.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,573,615,020 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.