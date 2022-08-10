Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,133. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

