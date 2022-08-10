Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.
Dana Stock Performance
Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,133. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
See Also
