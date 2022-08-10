Daniel J. Taylor Sells 4,499 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MGM Resorts International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,226,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,434. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.
MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
See Also
