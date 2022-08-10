Daniel J. Taylor Sells 4,499 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,226,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,434. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

