Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. 43,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,224. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 208,659 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 181,228 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,953.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

