Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Shares Up 5.5%

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

