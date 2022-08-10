Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.53 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,052.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00063438 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

