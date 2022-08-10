DCM Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

