DCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,700. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.