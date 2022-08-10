DCM Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.13 on Wednesday, hitting $177.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.56 and its 200 day moving average is $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.