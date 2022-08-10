DCM Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.09.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.16. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,480. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

