DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

SPB stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.36. 3,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

