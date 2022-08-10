DCM Advisors LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Fastenal by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. 45,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

