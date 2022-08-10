DCM Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

