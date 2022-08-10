DCM Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,395. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

