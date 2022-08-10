DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 4.8% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $92.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,708,038 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

