Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Director David Randall Winn Sells 2,200,000 Shares

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

About Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.