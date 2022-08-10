Dego Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.14 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00010305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $21.21 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,917.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00038661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00064676 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

DEGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dego Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

