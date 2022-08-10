DeHive (DHV) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

DeHive (DHV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $670,064.19 and $97,146.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy8 (E8) traded up 99,155,211.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014907 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

