Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.48 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Dent has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $120.48 million and $12.67 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Dent Profile

DENT is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.