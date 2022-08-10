Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.00

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DWVYF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,690 ($32.50) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

