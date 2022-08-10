Desjardins Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.46.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.94. 21,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,234. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$24.11 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$258.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.90 million.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,753. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

