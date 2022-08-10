Desjardins Comments on Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.83. 128,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,588. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.06. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.47 and a one year high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 84.86, a current ratio of 99.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

