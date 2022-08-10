Desjardins Comments on Saputo Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.
Saputo Trading Up 1.5 %
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
