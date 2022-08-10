Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$156.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.24.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$1.80 on Wednesday, hitting C$128.81. 233,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.77. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$118.79 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The company has a market cap of C$86.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.66 billion.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.