Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Up 12.2%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 121,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,408,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $937.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

