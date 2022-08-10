Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $26.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

AHCO traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 5,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,364,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,935,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,364,827.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

