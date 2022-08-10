Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.10 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €25.10 ($25.61) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

FRA DTE traded up €0.21 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.99 ($19.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142,038 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.67.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

