Dfyn Network Market Cap Hits $7.61 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039842 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014536 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 136,412,919 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

