Dfyn Network Market Cap Hits $7.61 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039842 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014536 BTC.
About Dfyn Network
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 136,412,919 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
