dHedge DAO Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $47,496.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,900.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00064464 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,335,223 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.