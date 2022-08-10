Diageo (LON:DGE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,714.47

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,714.47 ($44.88) and traded as high as GBX 3,899 ($47.11). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,872.50 ($46.79), with a volume of 2,383,628 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.45) to GBX 5,040 ($60.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,124 ($49.83).

The company has a market capitalization of £88.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2,758.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,651.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,716.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01). Insiders purchased 685 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,229 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

