Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $7.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSX. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 59,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 305,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.61%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Articles

