Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.28. 6,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 49,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
