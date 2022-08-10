Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,179. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

