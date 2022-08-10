Digix Gold Token Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $991,771.43 and approximately $107.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $18.16 or 0.00075659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,997.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00063534 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

