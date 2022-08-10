Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,978. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
