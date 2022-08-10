Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

TSE DIV traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 110,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,930. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.39. The company has a market cap of C$348.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.171283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

