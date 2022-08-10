Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIV stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.81. 110,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,930. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90. The stock has a market cap of C$348.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.171283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

