Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,690,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $213.54. 6,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.99 and its 200 day moving average is $204.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

