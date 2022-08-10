Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,722,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,971,000 after buying an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after buying an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 590,957 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 91,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,729. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

