Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $567,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 636,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Biogen by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.22. 6,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

