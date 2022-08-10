Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $659,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,503,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

