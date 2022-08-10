Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $217,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,949 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,711. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

