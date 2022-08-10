Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 400 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after buying an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,899,000 after buying an additional 421,405 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $21,482,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 429.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 194,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. 33,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

