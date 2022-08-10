Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes $104,000 Position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GGT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.