Docebo (DCBO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Docebo’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Docebo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 77,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 142.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 155.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

