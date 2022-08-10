Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DLB traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,754. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after buying an additional 51,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

