Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.91

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and traded as high as $59.64. Dollarama shares last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 576 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

